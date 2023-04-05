Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park get title defence off to a flyer in Illawarra South Coast Hockey League

By Tony de Souza
Updated April 5 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:30am
Christian Halyard scored a hat trick for Albion Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Defending premiers Albion Park started their defence of the title in grand style beating Dapto 8-0 in the second round of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday at Unanderra.

