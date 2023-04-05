Defending premiers Albion Park started their defence of the title in grand style beating Dapto 8-0 in the second round of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday at Unanderra.
At the University turf, the home side easily beat Fairy Meadow 8-1 and now headlining Park and University to stroll to the grand final again in this five-team competition.
It was a welcome return of Jack Hayes, former Kookaburra and NSW Pride captain, to the Park team after a absence of two years working in Perth.
"Being back is unreal. There's no place like home and I've got a love for Albion Park and the hockey people in it," Hayes said.
"The game was one sided. We started slow but after a rev up from the sideline staff we kicked out of first gear and started to put a few on the board."
Christian Halyard scored a hat trick for Park with the other goals coming from Josh Mayo, Darcey Kast, Riley Nilan, Brad Martin and new recruit Riley Lloyd.
Dapto will be struggling this season with the departure of former Kookaburra Simon Orchard who has returned to Newcastle and the team will be on a rebuilding stage under new coach Zac Nyrhinen.
University, buoyed by the return of former NSW Waratah player Heath Ogilvie, scored easily against Meadow with a hat trick from William Orth, a brace from Kyle Fahey and contributions from Callum Mackay, Brock McCracken and Ogilvie himself.
Meadow this season will miss the services of former kookaburra Kieren Govers who recently underwent a hip replacement operation and is now out of domestic hockey.
In the women's Round 3 results, Railway Greys had an emphatic 9-0 win over Figtree Unanderra with hat tricks from Karly Jenkins and Kiarah Inskip, a brace from Alys Franco and a single goal from Tahlia Wilson, current Australia A and NSW cricketer.
The third game saw Avondale surprise Wests Illawarra 3-1 with a brace from Amy Partridge and a single goal from Kate Boscoscuro.
The league takes a break this weekend due to the Easter long weekend.
