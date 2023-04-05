As the proportion of funding going to women start up founders goes backwards, Wollongong's start up incubator is attempting to address the hurdles facing female entrepreneurs.
In 2022, the total share of dollars going to women founders dropped to the lowest level in years.
A report from Folklore Ventures and Cut Through Venture found only 10 per cent of total capital invested in Australian start ups went to women founder led start ups.
This figure was well down on previous years, where 25 per cent of total capital found its way to start ups led by a woman founder.
Bucking this trend is iAccelerate. Located at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus, the start-up incubator had more than half of its companies reporting an active female founder in 2022, which is well above national and international standards.
I Accelerate director Dr Tamantha Stutchbury said the start-up sector was overlooking some of its most successful founders.
"We know that all-women start-ups receive only a tiny amount of venture capital funding, yet the data also shows us that having women founders or co-founders increases the likelihood of start-up success," she said.
Start-up environments, which often involve long, inflexible hours, put off those with other commitments, Hayley Rodd, senior partner manager at Wollongong tech firm Easy Agile said.
"It's a lot of work that requires time and effort, for some women, particularly those with family commitments, it can get very difficult," she said.
"We need to recognise and address the hurdles women face if we want to create bustling and buzzing entrepreneurial hubs."
This morning, female founders joined successful local business women to swap stories of success and share the challenges that they have had to overcome.
Returning after a pause during the pandemic, the Entrepreneurial Women's Breakfast brought together a range of female business leaders from a variety of sectors.
CEO of Provum Ventures and general manager of operations at All Care Health Group Deanna Maunsell said it was important to stay at the cutting edge, and learn from other founders.
"I strongly believe in staying on top of education - the more you learn about entrepreneurship and business, the more confident you will feel," she said. "It's also important not to shy away from risk and always set realistic goals."
Discussions this morning focused on "imposter syndrome", a broad phenomenon defined by feelings of self doubt.
The phenomenon is often raised by women working in male dominated industries and in spaces not previously occupied by women, as Ms Rodd explained.
"I think without role models, it's difficult to imagine yourself as a founder or an entrepreneur," she said.
Deanna Maunsell - Provum/All care/Bunji
Since 2017, Deanna has created several highly successful businesses in the healthcare industry. Her first start-up, All Care Health Services Group, has now grown to a company of close to 250 staff, delivering innovative personalised in-home aged care technology services to the in-home aged care sector.
Suzanne Haddon - Roocreate/Rooland
RooCreate's mission is to deliver a smart, simple, and sustainable packaging process to make it easier, more affordable, and professional with an environmentally friendly aesthetic.
Rebecca Glover and April Creed - Exsitu
ExSitu, a tech scale-up specialising in bridging the communication gap between healthcare providers and patients while taking the stress out of complex decisions, such as moving to a nursing home or end-of-life care. Set up by April Creed and Rebecca Glover, who have extensive experience in the aged care industry, ExSitu combines value-based thinking with an easy-to-use technological platform
Maryanne Hillyer - Robofit/Tappon
Following an accident in 2010, Maryanne's husband Daniel became quadriplegic and they were thrown into a new way of living. Combining Dan's personal journey and Maryanne's 10 years of Aged Care experience, they started tappON, designed to provide individuals with choice, flexibility and customer experience. Their lived-on experience also led them to introduce RoboFit, Australia's first neuro-responsive exoskeleton for those living with neuro conditions.
Dr Pia Winberg - Phycohealth
Dr Pia Winberg has worked across both sustainable marine industry development and academia for the past 25 years and has a background is in marine systems. Through her journey towards a more sustainable, low emissions way to grow food from the oceans and coastal zones, she founded Phycohealth, a brand that sells everyday food, supplements and beauty products with ingredients from her sustainable seaweed farm.
Sandra Pires - Yesterday stories
Sandra Pires, documentary maker and a founder of Yesterday Stories, an app that enables people to see video histories in locations where history happened.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.