Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

iAccelerate entrepreneur breakfast tackles impostor syndrome

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Female founders attract less start up funding than their male coutnerparts, despite being more successful. iAccelerate and Wollongong women are hoping to change that. Picture supplied
Female founders attract less start up funding than their male coutnerparts, despite being more successful. iAccelerate and Wollongong women are hoping to change that. Picture supplied

As the proportion of funding going to women start up founders goes backwards, Wollongong's start up incubator is attempting to address the hurdles facing female entrepreneurs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.