Following an accident in 2010, Maryanne's husband Daniel became quadriplegic and they were thrown into a new way of living. Combining Dan's personal journey and Maryanne's 10 years of Aged Care experience, they started tappON, designed to provide individuals with choice, flexibility and customer experience. Their lived-on experience also led them to introduce RoboFit, Australia's first neuro-responsive exoskeleton for those living with neuro conditions.