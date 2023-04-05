A Unanderra mother-of-six has confessed to a string of racist attacks against innocent strangers in the Wollongong CBD earlier this year.
Tammie Denise Peter's most recent assault was on the afternoon of March 2 when she "aggressively" approached a Wollongong City Council worker walking along on Burelli Street.
Peters began yelling "get out of my country" while throwing her arms in the victim's direction, prompting the worker to raise her harms in self-defence.
The 46-year-old then yelled "ranger dog" and struck the victim in the back of the head with her shoe.
Police received calls regarding Peters chasing people around Burelli Street and attempting to assault them, with the incident against the victim caught on CCTV.
The month prior on February 11, Peters was caught slapping a Korean restaurant staff member across the face when she was walking along Crown Street before her shift.
Bystanders came to the victim's aid while Peters sat on a bench "as if nothing happened", tendered court documents stated.
Peters struck again on the afternoon of January 20 when she began swearing at a woman waiting for a bus on Burelli Street.
She then called the victim a "wog" and told her to "go back to where you come from" before pushing her in the chest.
This caused the victim's spine to "seize up". She walked away to avoid further confrontation and contacted police.
On January 10, Peters also ripped the number plate off an Uber drivers car which was parked on Burelli Street.
"There appears to be an escalation and continuation of her assaulting unknown persons within the Wollongong CBD," court documents stated.
Peters faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to damaging property, larceny and three counts of common assault.
Magistrate Claire Girotto ordered a sentencing assessment report ahead of Peters' next court date.
She will learn her fate on May 16.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
