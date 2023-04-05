The best of the Shoalhaven's flavours and tastes are being put under the spotlight during an unforgettable Autumn Celebration of Food.
It will highlight the innovation and creativity that exists within the local hospitality sector, with a series of exciting food and cultural events showcasing the best of what the region has to offer.
There will be six weeks of amazing food experiences through May and June, focused on the Shoalhaven's amazing growers, producers, chefs, winemakers, cheese makers, brewers, baristas and more in a mouth-watering schedule.
Highlights include Kangaroo Valley on Show on Saturday, May 6, when five incredible chefs will present four stunning courses with matched local wines during a long lunch at the Kangaroo Valley Showground.
On Thursday, May 11, start with lunch at Bangalay Dining with Home Cook Hero and TV chef Lyndey Milan OAM, then head on to The Growers in Worrigee for a long table dinner.
On Sunday, May 14 there will be a Mother's Day lunch and show at the Altar Bar, featuring a three-course meal and a performance by the amazing Vince Jones.
A twilight dinner is being held at Bundanon on Friday, May 19, bringing together some of the region's best chefs to create a truly unforgettable dining experience, made from locally sourced ingredients.
An Indigenous inspired masterclass and luncheon with celebrity chef Mark Olive is being held at the Heads Hotel in Shoalhaven Heads on Monday, May 22.
Five courses with three paired wines from Coolangatta Estate are being served at a banquet in Berry on Friday, May 26, with the long table event taking place at The Garden in Berry.
Things will take a slightly different flavour on Sunday, June 4 with the land of the curry leaf - a literary lunch with chefs Peter Kuruvita and Jo McRae at The Gunyah Restaurant, Paperbark Camp.
The Festa Italiana dinner featuring chefs Giovanni Pilu, Massimo Mele, Alex Pritchard, Sam Smith and Thiago Menezes is being held at Nowra's Ponte Bar and Dining on Friday, June 9.
Then on Saturday, June 10 there will be a long lunch at Bawley Point's Willinga Park, celebrating local produce prepared by Willinga Park head chef Luke Bow and Sean McCarthy from Season and Savour.
And on Sunday, June 11, there is the Viking Long Lunch at Swordfish Brewery and Restaurant, which promises to be a shared table experience offering three courses overlooking Sussex Inlet.
The Autumn Celebration of Food offers more than 60 events, organised by the Shoalhaven Food Network.
Event details and booking information is available on the website https://shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au/what-s-on/shoalhaven-autumn-celebration-of-food.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
