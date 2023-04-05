Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

The region's best food, wine and more is being highlighted during the Autumn Celebration of Food

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndey Milan is one of the many celebrity chefs who will be preparing and presenting dishes during the Shoalhaven's Autumn Celebration of Food. Picture supplied.
Lyndey Milan is one of the many celebrity chefs who will be preparing and presenting dishes during the Shoalhaven's Autumn Celebration of Food. Picture supplied.

The best of the Shoalhaven's flavours and tastes are being put under the spotlight during an unforgettable Autumn Celebration of Food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.