It's that magical time of year that we look forward to -the long weekend. Despite the magic, we often get caught out by the stores closing on Good Friday and Sunday, to avoid the stress and frazzled rush here's the Mercury's guide to the opening hours over the Easter weekend.
The Easter public holiday spans from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.
The NSW Fair Trading agreement means many major department and hardware stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Never fear, there will still be many places to grab a coffee and take in the holiday vibe.
Here are some of the cafes open this Easter long weekend across the Illawarra:
If we've missed your cafe, email us at news@illawarramercury.com.au
Shops
Woolworths: all stores will be closed on Good Friday and most will be closed Sunday.
Coles: closed Good Friday and Sunday (Shellharbour which is open Sunday).
Most BWS, Liquorland, Dan Murphys and First Choice liquor stores will be closed on Good Friday and Sunday (except Shellharbour which is open on Sunday).
Swimming Pools
Continental Pool in North Wollongong is open on Good Friday, all of the other Wollongong Council patrolled pools will be closed.
Leisure Centres
Kiama Leisure Centre is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. It will be open 9am to 4pm Saturday and Monday.
Beaton Park Leisure Centre is closed on Good Friday and will be open 6:30am-11:30am from Saturday 8 April to Monday 10 April.
Lakeside Leisure Centre is closed from Good Friday to Monday.
Libraries and galleries
Wollongong Botanic Garden is closed on Good Friday.
Wollongong Art Gallery is closed on public holidays.
Wollongong City libraries, Kiama Library, Gerringong Library, and Shellharbour City libraries are closed Good Friday, 7 to Easter Monday, April 10.
Fish
Shellharbour Square Fish Market is open till 8pm on Thursday, April 6. The fish market will be closed on Goof Friday and open Easter Saturday and Monday.
READ MORE:
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.