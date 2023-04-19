KICKOFF: Returning Devils looking for dry run in 2023

As rain buffeted Parrish Park a fortnight ago, Wests coach Pete McLeod admits to feeling a sense of PTSD. It's probably something any sports coach, player, or parent in particular, can relate to.
Certainly the La Nina that wiped out so much winter sport last year got beyond a joke. Not that it didn't turn comedic at times.
This columnist has seen few things more absurd, or indeed morbidly entertaining, than last year's infamous 'Mudbowl' between Thirroul and Collies at Gibson Park last year.
Prior to that pantomime, the craziest we'd seen was a Presidents Cup clash between the Devils and Dubbo Cyms on what could only reasonably described as Outer Parrish Lake in 2020.
The memory of chatting to a near-frost-bitten McLeod post-game that day speaks to the extreme lengths clubs have gone too to get their teams a game of footy through two years of COVID, one without a first grade competition, the second abandoned mid-stream.
Amid the optimism of an eight-team comp coming out of the pandemic last year, a wet-weather plague saw teams endure more than enjoy the regular season.
The Devils scraped to a grand final, one they lost to Collegians in heartbreaking - and somewhat controversial - circumstances.
It would light the fire for any team and coach but McLeod speaks for many in the game in explaining his decision to go around again.
"I suppose when the last year had finished, I just needed a little bit of time to have a think about it," McLeod said.
"When I looked at it, last year was just a disappointing season.
"Obviously the result at the end was disappointing, but we just weren't able to train all year, we could barely play at home.
"I think the last three years, two years of COVID and then having a football ground that was underwater that we could only train on once all a year, it just really wasn't the way I wanted to go out.
"I just wanted to have a crack at it where we could get in, we could train hard, play hard every week and get the results we deserve off the back of that."
While the pain of grand final heartbreak will inevitably linger, but McLeod insists it's not driving the club's campaign a year later.
"It's a cliche, but last year's last year," he said.
"There's a lot of guys who've come back, so it'll obviously be in the back of their minds, but there's a lot of new blokes around the club, there's a lot of kids coming out of the 18s.
"Last year wasn't about losing a grand final for them, it was just about doing whatever they were doing.
"Individually [it is motivation], but collectively as a group, we're not here this year to win a comp because of what happened last year. We're here to be a better football team than we were last year."
McLeod will have a substantial returning class, but the new arrivals are headlined by NRL premiership-winning veteran Sosaia Feki.
"He's been really good, especially with all the young guys," McLeod said.
"He's good mates with Grant Millington, who was massive for us last year. He was off contract in England and was looking to come back to Australia.
"He's he's been here since our first training session a couple of months ago. He's just a really humble, nice guy, so it'll be good to have him on the field
"We missed Jalal Bazzaz at the back end of last year, he's been and played, in the World Cup (with Lebanon) and is back with us full time.
"Nathan Lea'tigaga's been in and out for us the last five-six years, but he's back with us permanently this year as well."
It's a group of familiar faces on deck since the club's last premiership in 2018. Having dropped the subsequent two big dances, McLeod's confident it can get over the hump.
"We've kept the majority of our squad from last year, the guys who have been with me for a long time are still here," he said.
"There's a couple of them that will play their 100th first grade game this year, Mitch (porter) and J-Rod (Justin Rodrigues), so we're really excited about that.
"I know I've got a group that just wants to get better, we want to get better in big games and not leave it in other people's hands, just leave it in our own hands. That's a big thing that we've been pushing.
"I remember I got a lot of these blokes (in 2017) when they were young, the talk was all we couldn't get over the line in the big games.
"They've done that, they're our senior blokes now, and we're all about just being that bit better in big games and big moments, like we do every year.
"If we do that we'll be thereabouts again."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
