David Wakeling produced the crowning achievement in a season of huge highs in beating Towradgi Park clubmate Robbie Warren 25-18 to seal the Zone Senior Singles title at Windang BC.
Warren was chasing an unprecedented clean-sweep of Zone Over 60s titles having won the Pairs, Triples and Fours already this season.
Wakeling and Warren were partners in the Zone Senior Fours and Triples triumphs, with Brian Suckley, who is also a three-time Zone champion this campaign part of the Triples and Fours teams, plus Warren's Pairs partner.
Fighting back a tear and embraced by family, an emotional Wakeling said it was a victory to savour.
''On an individual level I've always wanted to win a Zone Singles title,'' he said.
''I suppose it's a crowning achievement. I played well and just tried to concentrate on one end and one shot at a time.
"Robbie's a great mate and has achieved so much that I am proud to play a big final against him. To get over Robbie you have to do a lot right and fortunately I was able to do that in a big match.''
Wakeling has for many years been one of Illawarra's most consistent players - contending in the late stages of most Zone team and individual championships.
He ranked this triumph alongside partnering Tommy Ellem to claim the 2009 State Pairs, plus winning the 2007 Grade 1 State Pennant flag for Towradgi, on a run of three straight Zone titles from 2005.
Meanwhile, a gracious Robbie Warren was full of praise for the new champion.
''David fully deserved it," he said.
"I've known him for more than 30 years and it was great to share the green in a final with him. I'm rapt to win three Zone titles (this season) and with Sucko (Brian Suckley) and Wako (Wakeling) we'll have a crack at three events at the State titles, and get to play on our home green at Towradgi as well.''
To put the collective performances of Warren, Suckley and Wakeling in context this season they combined to win 14 matches in Pairs, Triples and Fours at Zone Championships.
With Rod Busst as lead they blitzed the Seniors Fours with four convincing wins and an overall differential of +54, while in Over 60s Triples their five victories were by a whopping overall margin of +69.
Suckley and Warren won five Pairs matches with a +40 differential, while Wakeling won six games to clinch the prized Senior Singles.
The champions from all Zone 16 events in Open (State), Seniors (Over 60s) and Reserves (Grade 5-7) will represent Illawarra at a home-based 2022-23 State Championships in July at Towradgi, Wiseman Park and Figtree Sports bowling clubs.
Mark Tanner played the bowl of his life on the final bowl of the match to clinch a stunning victory in the Zone President's Reserve Singles final.
The Figtree Sports member was tied 24-24 with Dapto Citizens' Peter Pearson and down four shots when he produced a brilliant dead draw 'bomb' with his last bowl to win the Zone title.
''It's incredible,'' Tanner said, after being engulfed by a host of Figtree supporters and other bowls fans at Windang Bowling Club. ''You couldn't script a finish like that. I just focussed on playing my style, my kind of shot and made it. Amazing.''
Tanner won seven matches to take the Zone title - including rallying from 24-16 down in rounds two and three - in the biggest few weeks of his 12 year bowls career.
Pearson played an equal role in an always tense decider and showed what can be achieved through hard work by switching from right-handed to left-handed at age 62 in 2018; when facing right shoulder surgery.
''A mate suggested try playing left-handed. It came down to practice and in time I was able to do it. I'm right-handed in everything else except bowls.''
Meanwhile, after being a regular Grade 6 pennants player Tanner was promoted to the Fours this season at Figtree.
The region's elite bowlers collected a host of medals at the 2023 Multi-Nations Challenge on the Gold Coast.
Australia featured two teams against some of the top nations including New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa in the last international hit-out before the World Championships on the Glitter Strip in late August.
Warilla star Aaron Teys did his hopes of breaking back into the five-man Australian men's squad side no harm by picking up the gold medal in Men's Singles, while Teys' Warilla clubmate Gary Kelly claimed the Singles bronze medal for Ireland, plus gold in Men's Pairs.
Fairy Meadow junior Dawn Hayman won silver in Women's Fours while Jesse Noronha was part of Australia's triumph in Men's Fours. Warilla's Corey Wedlock claimed a gold medal in the Men's Triples, while Goulburn's Ellen Ryan won the Women's Singles.
The Multi-Nations Challenge was a final chance for Australian selectors to consider their squad for the World Championships.
