Warren's clean sweep denied by Towradgi Park Bowling Club mate Wakeling in Zone Senior Singles final

By Mike Driscoll
Updated April 6 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
Towradgi Park's David Wakeling was outstanding in winning the Zone Senior Singles for 2022-23. Picture by Mike Driscoll
David Wakeling produced the crowning achievement in a season of huge highs in beating Towradgi Park clubmate Robbie Warren 25-18 to seal the Zone Senior Singles title at Windang BC.

