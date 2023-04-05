Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Puppy comforted Kyla Smith's daughter in heartbreaking aftermath of Cambewarra crash

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:58pm, first published April 5 2023 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight-year-old Azaria Smith survived the crash that claimed the life of her mother, Kyla Smith. Picture: supplied
Eight-year-old Azaria Smith survived the crash that claimed the life of her mother, Kyla Smith. Picture: supplied

An eight-year-old girl involved in a South Coast road crash that killed her mother sought comfort from a fellow survivor - her family's brand new puppy - in the collision's heartbreaking aftermath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.