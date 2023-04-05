A former Brothers 4 Life leader accused of conspiring to shoot a notorious Illawarra criminal has been returned to NSW five years on from the alleged crime.
Damien Glenn Featherstone, once considered to be the leader of the B4L Illawarra Chapter, had his matter briefly mentioned in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after police reignited the case in February.
Featherstone fled to Canberra in February 2018, after police raided his North Wollongong home when they learnt he was allegedly planning a hit on rival former-bikie Troy Fornaciari.
The 34-year-old was locked up in a maximum security Canberra jail later that month for unrelated matters.
Now, Featherstone has returned to NSW due to police restarting the 2018 gun and conspiracy cases levelled against him.
Police will allege Featherstone and one of his B4L associates, Andrew Coe, conspired to shoot Fornaciari in Wollongong between January and February 2018.
Court papers showed Featherstone allegedly directed a criminal enterprise involving a group of three or more with an objective to obtain a material benefit by committing a serious indictable offence.
The court has previously heard the alleged plan to shoot the inked up rival did not come to fruition, with Fornaciari being arrested on February 1, 2018 for unrelated charges.
Police raided Featherstone's unit later that same day, uncovering two firearms.
He now faces one count each of conspiracy to commit offence of discharging a firearm and intend to cause grievous bodily harm, knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, as well as 10 firearms charges.
The matter is next listed in June for charge certification.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
