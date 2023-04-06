The first boom was in the early 1990s and can be traced almost to one man - Michael Jordan, the NBA's greatest-ever player whose extraordinary athleticism allowed him to redefine the game as one played above the rim. He caught the world's eyes and across Australia basketball, as well as its culture - fancy sneakers, hip-hop music, streetwear - exploded. Teenagers would stay up late on Friday nights to catch games on the ABC, and in later years stay up all hours when playoff series were broadcast.