Fundraising from Great Illawarra Walk supports athletes training for Paralympics

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
John Armstrong CEO of Illawarra Academy of Sport, Christian Lovatt and Chris Lovatt from the Great Illawarra Walk and Emily Robinson from Illawarra Academy of Sport at the University of Wollongong gym. The two groups raised money to build a purpose built gym for young athletes living with a disability. Picture by Adam McLean.
Hundreds of walkers raised more than $77,000 in the 2023 Great Illawarra Walk with the proceeds going towards a purpose-built gym for athletes with a disability.

