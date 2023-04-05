Hundreds of walkers raised more than $77,000 in the 2023 Great Illawarra Walk with the proceeds going towards a purpose-built gym for athletes with a disability.
Over 400 walkers across the Illawarra raised money during the annual 40km charity walk between Shellharbour and Austinmer.
Illawarra Academy of Sport Chief Executive Officer John Armstrong said this facility will support young para-athletes training for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Brisbane 2032.
"The athletes that are within the IAS [Illawarra Academy of Sport] programs for these next few years are those that will be featuring in 2032," Mr Armstrong said.
"As a result, this funding will have a long-reaching impact, through the fitting out of a specific para-athlete gym, that will impact Illawarra's representation at the Paralympic Games of 2032."
The funding will also be used to provide specific identified and modified equipment into the regional partner gyms across the academy's catchment - including the Wingecarribee and the Shoalhaven.
"This is a community driven exercise that will give back to the para-athletes of this community and should be a massive source of pride for the people of the Illawarra," he said.
Great Illawarra Walk founder Chris Lovatt presented the cheque to the Illawarra Academy of Sport on Wednesday, April 5.
The location of the para-athlete gym is still under negotiation. The next Great Illawarra Walk will be held on Saturday, March 10 2024 with funds going towards the KidsWish foundation.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.