An alleged thief accused of striking the same store twice in three days is due to face court on Thursday.
Police will allege the 24-year-old entered a department store in a Warrawong shopping centre just before noon on Saturday, April 1 and stole a stick vacuum.
The man allegedly returned to the same store on Monday, April 3 and stole two televisions, a sound system and a home projector.
Police began investigating and about 2.40pm on Monday, local police and officers with the Southern Region Enforcement Squad raided a unit on Tobruk Avenue in Port Kembla.
Officers seized items believed to have been stolen, including a TV, sound system and projector.
A man was arrested at the home and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of larceny, having goods suspected of being stolen on premises, possessing or using a prohibited weapon, two counts of entering inclosed land, and drug possession.
He was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to face court again on Thursday.
