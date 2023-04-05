UOW researcher helms breast health project for international elite athletes

A University of Wollongong researcher heads up a world-first project this month that aims to teach athletes about breast health and provide access to sports bras across the globe.
Associate Professor Deidre McGhee is the director of Breast Research Australia, which has partnered with the Sports Bra Project and gender equality organisation FairBreak at the FairBreak Invitational 2023 international women's cricket tournament in Hong Kong.
There, they will run workshops to help athletes, coaches and clinicians run practical sessions on breast support and bra fit for female athletes in their own countries.
They will also supply free, online resources on breast health developed by Breast Research Australia, UOW and the Australian Institute of Sport Performance and Health Initiative, and provide links to the Sports Bra Project, a worldwide organisation providing free sports bras to athletes who do not otherwise have access.
"Our main goal is to educate international women's cricket leaders on these fundamental female-specific health issues, such as breast pain and breast support, breast injuries and breast protection," Associate Professor McGhee said.
The project originated from Associate Professor McGhee's work at the 2022 FairBreaktournament in Dubai, where she ran an education and research project, during which she assessed the sports bras of athletes for breast support and fit.
She found that most of these international elite athletes were wearing improperly fitting bras that did not provide enough support.
"Bra-related issues of breast pain, bra discomfort and dissatisfaction with sports bras were also commonly reported," Associate Professor McGhee said.
"Another theme that emerged for some women last year was limited access to sports bras and a need for practical training on breast support and bra fit."
At Breast Research Australia, Associate Professor McGhee has led research and education on breast pain and injuries for the past 20 years, and has worked with Sports Medicine Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport to create guidelines on effective breast support during exercise.
She also developed the Sports Bra online tool which helps women choose a supportive and well-fitting sports bra.
