A Primbee father-of-two has been spared time behind bars for supplying cannabis and offloading an alleged drug kingpin's luxury car worth almost $153000.
Suljo Nadarevic, 49, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and supplying a prohibited drug.
According to tendered agreed facts, records from Southern Classic Jaguar in Wollongong showed accused drug supplier Daniel Bojlevski bought a 2020 Jaguar F-Pace under the name of an alleged associate in June 2020.
The Crown alleged Bojlevski purchased it with drug profits, and that he palmed it off to Nadarevic to sell a year later.
Police intercepted a phone call between Bojlevski and an associate on March 2, 2021 where he allegedly discussed plans to get rid of the Jaguar.
"I'm gonna sell the Jag today," Bojlevski allegedly said, "I need the money bro ... I don't have a f---ing licence anyway."
On May 28, 2021, police stopped the Jaguar in Kogarah and seized more than $66000 inside, believed to be proceeds of drug supply.
The luxury car was returned to Bojlevksi the following month, however officers continued to monitor it.
Police located the car at Nadarevic's address on June 17, 2021 which was primarily driven by his wife.
Nadarevic contacted Westside Auto Wholesale to discuss the sale of the car, with a text to a staff member reading, "can u let know (sic) today if we can do a deal? ... let me know as soon if it's a go ahead before the misses makes me keep it."
He then sent photos of the car's registration papers, and later provided a staff member with images of Bojlevski's associate's drivers licence.
Police phone taps also revealed Nadarevic discussing the sale of the car with an associate, saying "if the police come I'll just say I sold it for him. He needed me to sell it for him."
Nadarevic was seen driving the Jaguar on July 6, 2021 with it later being collected on behalf of Westside Auto Wholesale, who paid Nadarevic $114000 for it.
A few months on in September 2021, intercepted calls revealed Nadarevic was in possession of 4.5 kilograms of cannabis leaf.
He was seen the following month in a car near Illowa Crescent being handed a pound of cannabis, according to court documents.
Officers arrested Nadarevic on April 6 last year a short distance from his Primbee home.
In court, Magistrate Claire Girotto said it wasn't the amount of cannabis that was concerning, it was Nadarevic's role.
"He's buying kilos and kilos ... it's not a one-off. He seems to be able to determine the price," she said.
"I know he's got no record, but drugs are drugs."
Magistrate Girotto indicated there was clearly "hardship" in Nadarevic's life and sentenced him to a 10-month intensive corrections order.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
