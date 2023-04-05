During her job interview before taking on the CEO role at Wollongong-based national health insurer Peoplecare five years ago, Dr Melinda Williams was asked about the key risks that she saw as facing the business.
Cybersecurity was at the top of the list, not a global pandemic.
Five years later, Dr Williams has seen the insurer through COVID-19 and hands the reins of the organisation to her successor, Louise Leaver at a time where cybersecurity is at the forefront of the industry and the organisation's minds.
Dr Williams took on the role of CEO after longtime leader Michael Bassingthwaithe stepped down from the top of Peoplecare in 2018.
Priorities at the time was ensuring the continuity of the business after a period of change, and continuing to grow market share. But not long after she had found her feet, a COVID case at the University of Wollongong pushed the business in a new direction.
"The trigger in the Business Continuity Plan is when 30 per cent of the workforce is unable to work during the pandemic, but we didn't want to have 30 per cent [of staff] with COVID, we wanted to get ahead of it," Dr Williams said.
Being a APRA-regulated organisation, PeopleCare had plans for every conceivable threat, but the pandemic one was definitely not the first one in the filing cabinet.
"From my background in public health, I am a bit of a nerd with watching those [World Health Organisation] briefings early on," Dr Williams said.
But when the pandemic did arrive on Australian shores, a key impediment was technology.
"Trying to go from two people working from home to 150-200 people working from home was a really big change and a pivotal shift to how we ran the business," Dr Williams said.
Dr Williams recalled one day asking the risk manager to run the setup of 180 laptops in a couple of days. Now, however, the business along with much of the professional economy in Australia has embraced hybrid working, and while more purple shirts have returned to the office on the corner of Young and Victoria streets in Wollongong - and the surrounding cafes and lunch spots - there was no going back in this respect.
However after five years in the "all-in" role, Dr Williams is stepping down, and handing the position to Louise Leaver.
Stepping up from the position of Health Insurance Director, Ms Leaver also brings an executive background across a number of Illawarra-based, member-owned organisations.
While Dr Williams's tenure may be in part about enabling staff and customers through technology, Ms Leaver arrives at the top job as cybersecurity fears grip businesses, and the health insurance sector in particular after the Medibank hack.
"For me it's an area where there's no endpoint you can strive for, the way that cyber criminals engage is constantly changing," she said.
Recent attacks have exposed the weak point in organisations' security systems, which are often human-error related, enforcing businesses that hold sensitive customer data, such as health records, to be increasingly vigilant.
In a practical sense, this has led to systems such as multi-factor authorisation and encouraging customers to access services through a dedicated app, rather than clicking on potentially hazardous links received via text or email, but Ms Leaver, who describes her primary leadership value as "love and care", said she is focused on maintaining this personal relationship with staff and customers.
"For me, this concept of love and care is the higher order, and if you get that right, everything else flows from there."
In a time of affordability pressures forcing customer to think whether health insurance premiums are a expense they can cut, Ms Leaver said her focus was providing more value for customers while remaining connected to the business's core in the Illawarra.
"We've tapped into a city that's big enough to have a great pool of talent, where you can operate a national business from here [but] what a great lifestyle that we are offering to employees as well."
