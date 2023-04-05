Anglers target tuna for Easter

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal, who's back on his feet and back in the shop, says the offshore run of marlin has slowed slightly with only the odd fish caught over last weekend.
The tuna have taken up prime spot and the bite is heating up with quite a few solid fish taken off Sydney and the waters to our north.
Studying and analysing the sea surface temperature charts earlier this week indicates a substantial upwelling, right out the front of our doorstep but over the shelf edge.
Those in the know have targeted this area and it produced yellowfin upwards of 50 kilos earlier this week.
Hopefully the weather gods are in our favour and the Met bureau is totally wrong with their weekend forecast, so many families will fine dine on tuna steaks come Easter Sunday.
The reds have been a bit patchy of late with plenty of them up to 2 kilos pulled up from the deeper reefs areas.
The more inshore and much shallower spots have slowed and are more of a hit and miss situation.
Again, the late arvo bite has been the more successful window, especially on the tide change that has resulted in the better fish caught, albeit for a short time only.
Right on dusk, when the reds go to bed, teraglin and sampson have become very active feeders and can be targeted with livies or cut baits.
Kings have still been about the bommies and islands around Port, but the majority are just undersized but none the less good fun to catch.
Off the rocks there have been plenty of bonito and frigate mackerel around for those spinning on metals or coconut rigs and there's been the odd legal king getting amongst them also.
Beaches have continued to fish well for all bread and butter species with plenty of flathead, bream and whiting caught and still loads of big salmon and tailor getting about dawn and dusk.
There has been plenty of action with mulloway with plenty of school sized fish about over the past week caught on both lures and baits.
*****************************
Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au
Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
