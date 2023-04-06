Illawarra Mercury
Appin mother Bec Ferris shares experience as unpaid carer

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
Appin resident Bec Ferris cares for her daughter Gwendolyn, 2, who is developmentally delayed, as well as her sons Oliver and Theodore. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Appin's Bec Ferris, one of over 2.65 million unpaid carers in Australia, says understanding and support from others can go a long way for those fulfilling a tough but rewarding role.

