Appin's Bec Ferris, one of over 2.65 million unpaid carers in Australia, says understanding and support from others can go a long way for those fulfilling a tough but rewarding role.
Mrs Ferris and her husband Brendan have three children: Oliver, 9, Theodore, 6, and two-year-old Gwendolyn.
Both Oliver and Theodore have needed speech therapy and recently Oliver was diagnosed with spina bifida.
Meanwhile, Gwendolyn is developmentally delayed and uses a G-tube - a tube inserted into her stomach - for feeding, and needs physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
"I have had to reduce my hours of work... in order to be able to take my daughter and son to therapies," Mrs Ferris, a high school teacher, said.
On top of regular parenting tasks, she also needs to prepare and dispense Gwendolyn's medications, prepare her food, do the cleaning that comes with son Oliver's incontinence, reinforce at home the therapies the children receive, and organise medical appointments and supplies.
She and Mr Ferris share these tasks, but more falls to her because she has cut back her paid working hours.
Being a carer was isolating, Mrs Ferris said: pulling back on work had restricted her career progress and her interactions with other adults.
She said she was also a Rural Fire Service volunteer but she could not get just anyone to care for Gwendolyn, although noted she was lucky to have family nearby who could step in if necessary.
"I've had to cut back on the things that make me, me," Mrs Ferris said.
The medical world could also be isolating, she said, and being out in public sometimes meant copping confronting questions from strangers.
Mrs Ferris is not alone: the 2022 Carer Wellbeing Survey conducted by Carers Australia found 39.4 per cent of unpaid carers in Australia reported feelings of loneliness.
But Mrs Ferris said simply showing some understanding and offering help could go a long way.
"Simply asking can be helpful, and being there as a supportive person," she said.
This extended to celebrating successes, Mrs Ferris said, which could be all the richer for those facing greater challenges.
And she urged carers, who put others' needs above their own, to look at for their own wellbeing, too.
Mrs Ferris said this meant doing something for themselves every day, even if it was just for five minutes, and reaching out for support.
She said being a carer was tough, but not always a negative thing.
"You get to spend more time with that person than you normally would... you get to know them on a different level," Mrs Ferris said.
If you are a carer, you can find support and advice - including respite care, counselling and skills courses - through Carer Gateway on 1800 422 737.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
