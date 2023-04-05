Woman taken to hospital after crash near the Frat in Fairy Meadow

A 53-year-old woman has been taken to Wollongong Hospital suffering neck pain after a crash involving two vehicles and a power pole in Fairy Meadow on Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred about 5.30pm at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bourke Street, near the Fraternity Club.
NSW Ambulance reports that a woman was rear-ended by another vehicle, and her vehicle smashed into the pole.
However, the exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was not injured.
Wollongong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
