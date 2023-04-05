Illawarra Mercury
Woman taken to hospital after crash near the Frat in Fairy Meadow

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 6 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:39am
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash near the Fraternity Club on Wednesday night. File image.
A 53-year-old woman has been taken to Wollongong Hospital suffering neck pain after a crash involving two vehicles and a power pole in Fairy Meadow on Wednesday evening.

