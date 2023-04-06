There were long queues outside Wollongong Central's Guzman y Gomez (GYG) when it reopened its doors on Wednesday after a months'-long refurbishment.
The Keira Street premises had been closed while it underwent an extensive renovation and celebrated its reopening on April 5 with free breakfast burritos and coffee between 7am-10.30am.
The restaurant underwent a full makeover to include a new dining area and bigger kitchen. A new dedicated pick-up window for delivery drivers was also installed.
The updated restaurant will now serve breakfast and barista-made coffee each day.
A spokeswoman for the fast-food chain said, "All of these expansions will optimise guest experience in the restaurant and give the restaurant the authentic GYG look and feel our customers know and love."
Franchisee Paul O'Neil, who also owns the GYG stores in Shellharbour and Fairy Meadow, said he couldn't be more excited to reopen the Wollongong Central store.
"We know that the community loves GYG and continues to bring the energy to our restaurants," he said.
A mariachi band played while the kitchen cooked up free brekkie burritos, bowls and barista-made coffee.
More than 450 free brekkie burritos and bowls were handed out to the hungry masses in a little over three hours - that's more than two brekkie burritos every minute.
By the end of the day, the store had made 1000 burritos and bowls.
When the new drive-through only store in Fairy Meadow opened earlier this year, its offer of free coffees and $5 burritos saw cars queue for kilometres.
The store sold 5926 burritos and bowls in one day, breaking the opening day record for GYG stores in NSW.
GYG is planning to open two more stores in the Illawarra, at Unanderra and Warrawong.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
