Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong's Matthew Golding pleads guilty to supplying 832g of meth

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Lawrence Golding came undone after police listened in to his phone conversations with alleged associates. Picture by ACM.
Matthew Lawrence Golding came undone after police listened in to his phone conversations with alleged associates. Picture by ACM.

A Wollongong meth supplier part of a drug syndicate with tentacles across the South Coast has confessed to his crimes, after police listened in to his phone calls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.