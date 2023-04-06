A Wollongong meth supplier part of a drug syndicate with tentacles across the South Coast has confessed to his crimes, after police listened in to his phone calls.
Matthew Lawrence Golding was heard by investigators discussing the sale of meth and organising to meet with associates at various McDonald's restaurants to purchase the drug, which he on-sold to other suppliers.
"I'm in the black beamer," the 47-year-old said to an associate while parked at Liverpool McDonalds on March 22 last year.
There, he bought 56 grams of meth.
Golding had come under the radar of Wollongong Drug Unit officers who established Strike Force Howley in January last year to investigate meth supply in the region.
Through physical surveillance and phone taps, police discovered Golding supplied 832 grams of the drug between March 16 and April 20 last year.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group.
On April 3 last year, Golding was sent an image of 64 grams of meth on a set of scales, to which he responded "that looks better ... got 21 I'll leave in half hour".
He called the same associate on April 7 saying, "I got $23500" to which his associate responded "you doing good now, mate".
"On the way now..." Golding replied.
Police were monitoring a West Wollongong property on April 14 after they were tipped off about it being linked to drug activity.
They stopped Golding as he left the premises and uncovered 17 grams of meth in his white Toyota Hilux.
He initially denied any ownership or knowledge of the drug, however the following week, Golding came undone.
Police stopped him again on Mount Ousley Road and arrested him, finding two phones in his ute subject to phone their intercepts.
Forensic examinations of the vehicle also uncovered a magnetic box with 86 grams of meth inside.
Golding was committed to the Wollongong District Court on April 28, where he will receive a date for his sentence.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
