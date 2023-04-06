Illawarra Mercury
UOW hockey pair steer NSW U21 women to national championship glory

By Sally Johnston
April 6 2023 - 10:20am
Lucinda Preeo and Miri Maroney. Picture supplied.
University of Wollongong Hockey Club (UOWHC) pair Lucinda Preeo and Miri Maroney are national champions after their NSW U21 Women's side defeated Queensland 4-3 in a tough Gold Medal match.

