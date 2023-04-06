UOW hockey pair steer NSW U21 women to national championship glory

University of Wollongong Hockey Club (UOWHC) pair Lucinda Preeo and Miri Maroney are national champions after their NSW U21 Women's side defeated Queensland 4-3 in a tough Gold Medal match.
Former Railway Greys player Lili Maroney also played her part in the match which was locked 2-2 midway through the fourth quarter until NSW was awarded a penalty corner.
A powerful drag-flick by Preeo found the back of the net and gave NSW the lead. Soon after NSW went ahead 4-2 only to see Queensland reduce the deficit with their own penalty conversion.
"A gold medal has been a long time coming for my age group...this is the first National Championship that I have won," Preeo said.
She added that her most memorable moment was "scoring the third goal in the grand final to break the deadlock."
The Illawarra was strongly represented at these championships with UOWHC player Emma Baxter captaining ACT which also included Avondale player Chloe Barton.
The NSW Blues team boasted West Illawarra player Lucinda Nash and former UOWHC player Madison Agnew.
Preeo, Miri Maroney, Baxter, Barton and Nash will soon be back on the pitch for their respective clubs in the Illawarra South Coast Division 1 competition.
