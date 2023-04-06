Reports suggest Anthony Griffin has six-games to save his job but the St George Illawarra Dragons coach reiterated that this week, as every week was "all about the team".
In his final media briefing before the Dragons' Easter Sunday showdown away to the Gold Coast Titans, Griffin conceded a win would help but stressed the important thing was preparing his players to perform at their best at Cbus Super Stadium.
"It has nothing to do with me," Griffin said when asked about his future at the club.
"I'm enjoying what I'm doing but it's about the team and the players enjoying this weekend and trying to beat the Gold Coast up there."
St George Illawarra head into the Titans clash after perhaps their best performance of the season, in emphatically beating Wayne Bennett's Dolphins 38-12 at WIN Stadium last Saturday.
The Dragons second win of the season came after heavy losses to the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks, with their other win coming in their opening game against the Titans.
Griffin though is expecting a tougher assignment this time around against the Justin Holbrook-coached Titans.
"[Last game against Titans] I think it was a good performance but from their end they'll be wanting to make a point because we beat them convincingly that day. Now we have to go play them. Being Easter Sunday and them being at home, they're going to be very hard to beat. So it's a good challenge for us," he said.
Like the Dragons, the Titans head into Sunday's fixture with a 2-2 win/loss record.
Griffin rated the Gold Coast's season to date as pretty good.
"They've changed a bit the way that they played last year," he said.
"To beat Melbourne is never an easy thing to do, and they did that the week after they played us. And I thought they were a bit unlucky against the Cowboys, they lost a couple of key players early but still pushed the Cowboys the whole way.
"I think their form has been really strong. They have got a real resolve about the way they play at the moment and their last two performances have been really strong."
Griffin was also happy with the way his team responded against the Dolphins after back-to-back losses.
"I was really happy for them. Just our general attitude was a lot better," he said.
"The Cronulla game wasn't who we are and what we want to be as a team. The first two weeks were really good but we let ourselves down against Cronulla.
"So it was good to see such an improvement last week.
"We went and took the game away from the Dolphins and [the players] really enjoyed their footy."
Griffin added he was happy Talatau (Junior) Amone and Jack de Belin returned to the playing field last week.
"I thought Junior was good. He and Ben [Hunt] have played a lot of football together and he gives us a bit of presence out there," he said.
"He needs to fix up a couple of his set ends selections with his kicks but it was good to see him back out there and having fun."
Griffin also felt de Belin added a great deal to the Dragons' big win.
"I think he played about 35 minutes but he brought a lot of energy off the bench. The main thing is he got through injury free, so we'll be able to build his minutes a bit more this weekend.
"But I thought it was a really professional hit out, which we'd expect from him with his experience. He came on and lifted us in the middle."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
