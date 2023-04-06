Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

First look around the new Coledale RSL on opening day

By Newsroom
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Doors were opened to freshly painted walls, polished floors and brand new taps at Coledale RSL Club on Thursday, April 6 following an epic relaunch thanks to more than 50 volunteers who have come together to save the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.