An Albion Park Rail man has been ordered to surrender his eight remaining labradors after he "severely neglected" two of them to the point they had to be euthanised.
RSPCA Inspectors found the pair of diseased and emaciated dogs, named Scruffy and Wobbles, at Robin Charles Harvey's property on September 1 last year, after receiving a complaint of animal cruelty.
Across an all-dirt yard, inspectors found 10 small golden labradors which, "while in reasonable condition weight-wise, had dirty, dull coats, and generally did not appear that well looked after".
One dog, Wobbles, stood apart from the rest.
She was "emaciated and ... unsteady on her feet, her eyes were opaque and her belly appeared bloated" with multiple scars on her face and head, tendered court documents stated.
A vet later found the dog had wasted muscles, dry gums indicating dehydration, periodontal disease, skin disease and cataracts.
The dog, which showed clinical signs of "gross long-term neglect", had suffered pain and stress due to Harvey's failure to provide vet treatment.
Harvey surrendered another labrador, Scruffy, to the visiting inspectors, explaining that animal was unable to walk.
He went inside and returned carrying the dog, which was later assessed as being in a "very neglected and severely emaciated state, appeared blind and also had numerous scars across her face and head".
The dog smelt strongly of urine and faeces as it was placed with Wobbles in the back of the RSPCA vehicle.
Both were later euthanized to end their suffering.
Asked when the dogs had last received veterinary treatment, Harvey told inspectors, "they hadn't needed any, they were eating well ... with Scruffy it's only been the last couple of days and Wobbles is getting around the backyard quite OK".
Asked why he didn't take the dogs to the vet, he said he couldn't afford to have them euthanized.
"Well first of all I haven't got a lot of money, and it does cost a lot of money ... my son was gonna, he was gonna [pay] the money to get them put down ... because he'd got a full-time job."
He reinforced this stance when Magistrate Michael Stoddart asked him the same question at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
"It's not very easy being on the pension," Harvey said.
Defence lawyer Max Staples said Harvey wasn't running a "labrador farm", he just couldn't afford to desex the animals, and as such, they bred.
According to a sentencing assessment report, Harvey showed little insight to his offending and was "pissed off" with the charges laid against him.
He previously pleaded guilty to committing an act of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of failing to provide veterinary treatment.
Magistrate Stoddart labelled the neglect as serious and expressed concern for Harvey's remaining canines.
Harvey has 28 days to surrender his eight remaining labradors and is banned from owning any pets for the next five years.
He was also fined $3000 and handed a 12-month community correction order.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
