Graphic Content

Robin Charles Harvey banned from owning pets after horrific neglect of Labradors

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Robin Charles Harvey was sentenced for the severe neglect of two labradors, Scruffy and Wobbles. Pictures by ACM and supplied.
An Albion Park Rail man has been ordered to surrender his nine remaining labradors after he "severely neglected" two of them to the point they had to be euthanised.

