An Oak Flats crim has confessed to breaking into a man's unit while he was sleeping, stealing his bank card, then using it to buy himself an early morning iced coffee and cigarette.
Max George Austin forced his way through a Northcliffe Dr, Warrawong property on the evening of August 29 last year and made off with the occupant's wallet, Commonwealth Bank card, cigarettes and 20 Oxycodone tablets.
The victim awoke about 6am the next morning and noticed his locked door had been left ajar, with a window wide open and the fly screen on the ground.
Meanwhile, 35-year-old Austin had made his way to a Port Kembla service station via bicycle with his stolen haul in tow.
He was captured on CCTV entering the servo and tapping the victim's card to buy himself a Dare Espresso iced coffee, packet of cigarettes and packet of White Ox tobacco.
A warrant was issued for Austin's arrest after forensic examinations revealed his fingerprints had been left at the victim's property.
Police patrolling Port Kembla arrested Austin the following week, with officers finding the victim's stolen wallet and bank card left in the back of the police paddy wagon.
Austin, who has remained behind bars at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, confessed to the break-in at Wollongong Local Court earlier this week.
Defence lawyer Lemar Miakhel entered guilty pleas to two counts of fraud and one count of aggravated break and enter while committing an indictable offence of larceny while knowing somebody was inside.
Austin will face Wollongong District Court next month where he will receive a date for sentencing.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
