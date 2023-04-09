Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Max George Austin confesses to break-in at Warrawong home, buying cigs and iced coffee with stolen card

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 9 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Austin confessed to a late night Warrawong break-in, where he nabbed cigarettes, a bank card and opioid pain relief meds. Picture from Facebook.
Max Austin confessed to a late night Warrawong break-in, where he nabbed cigarettes, a bank card and opioid pain relief meds. Picture from Facebook.

An Oak Flats crim has confessed to breaking into a man's unit while he was sleeping, stealing his bank card, then using it to buy himself an early morning iced coffee and cigarette.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.