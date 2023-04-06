Kerry Parker will soak it in one more time and then move on.
"And Think It Over is coming to the (grand)stands' rail, this is interesting" caller Darren Flindell booms as Nash Rawiller rolled off the turn at Randwick and into racing folklore by winning last year's Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
At 3.55pm on Saturday, this year's edition shapes as a classic Ashes battle, Australia versus England, Anamoe against the raider Dubai Honour.
Parker will be on track, watching it on a television, before preparing his new Group 1 contender, Hope In Your Heart, who jumps from barrier four in the Queen Of The Turf at 4.35pm.
"It'll probably be the last time he'll feature in the advertising for the (Queen Elizabeth), so I may as well enjoy it again," Parker told the Mercury.
"It's been great to see it again in the build-up.
"I'll definitely watch the race, I'll find a TV somewhere, which is how I usually watch anyway and then grab her saddle for the next race."
Hope In Your Heart comes off a seven-day break after running a superb fourth behind Mr Brightside in the prestigious Doncaster Mile.
Parker has committed to another shot at a Group 1 on the short back-up without hesitation.
"I'm really happy with how she's bounced out of it," he said. "You're always a little concerned backing her up after running on a Heavy track, because we've never backed her up before, but she's bright and well."
Think It Over continues his rehabilitation from a tendon injury, having not made it to the track since his Queen Elizabeth glory.
The spring awaits, but this is Hope In Your Heart's time.
She jumped from the widest gate and settled last in the Doncaster, but with Tim Clark back aboard, will have to find clear air in the straight from barrier four.
"She just doesn't have that gate speed, so we'll just see where we land and find a nice run," Parker said.
Is she ready to emulate her stablemate and secure a Group 1, 12 months on?
"You never know your luck in a big city," Parker said.
Meanwhile, Montefilia's farewell lap arrives for the ownership, including Illawarra's Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty, before being sold after Saturday's Queen Elizabeth.
Montefilia was four lengths second behind the super-impressive Dubai Honour in the Ranvet Stakes two starts back, before again finishing runner-up in the Tancred to Arapaho.
Ben Smith flies the flag for Kembla Grange in the Provincial-Midway Championships, with $126 outsider Herb, who was a fast-finishing second behind Essonne in the qualifier.
Kembla Classic winner Pavitra, trained by Richard and Will Freedman, is a $3.60 favourite in Saturday's 2400m Australian Oaks.
