The Australian army's Taipan helicopter is back in the air following last month's crash into Jervis Bay - for today at least.
The entire fleet of MRH-90 Taipans was grounded after the March 22 crash, where a helicopter with 10 personnel on board, including Special Forces, ditched into shallow water near Greenpatch about 9pm.
Just before noon on Thursday the Mercury spotted one of the Taipans flying north over Thirroul.
Flight tracking radar confirmed it was one of the army Taipans, making the 30-minute trip from Jervis Bay to the military airfield at Holsworthy in southwest Sydney.
It was flying alone, unlike on the day before the crash when four Taipans were spotted flying south in formation just off the coast at Wombarra.
Defence has been contacted for comment on whether the Taipan fleet is back in the air, and whether the cause of the Jervis Bay crash was known.
The Taipan which ditched had been conducting counter-terrorism exercises out of the navy base HMAS Creswell, and two soldiers were injured in the crash, Defence Minister Richard Marles said at the time.
The Taipans' period of service has been described as a "debacle" and the Commonwealth Government has decided to buy about $3 billion worth of Black Hawk helicopters from the US to replace them.
The multi-role Taipan helicopters have previously been plagued with safety concerns about "major risks and issues" affecting their reliability and capability, a parliamentary report found in 2020.
In 2021, the navy's 808 Squadron MRH-90 Taipan helicopters were temporarily grounded due to IT maintenance issues.
The Taipans' operating costs were estimated by the Chief of Army to be about $48,000 an hour.
A witness described how he saw sparks and fire break out on board the helicopter before it went down.
Michael Underbock was on Greenpatch Beach fishing with mates on March 22 when he witnessed the helicopter hovering very close to the water.
"This chopper was just hovering above the water, about 20 or 30 metres above the water, and the engine started dying off a little bit. Then it picked back up again, rose a bit," he told the Sunrise breakfast TV show.
"There were all sorts of sparks on top of the chopper and then a big flash, a big bang and then a bit of a fire on top of the chopper then it ditched down."
