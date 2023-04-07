Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive
Updated

Army Taipans back in the air again over Illawarra following Jervis Bay crash

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MRH-90 Taipan in shallow water at Greenpatch Beach the morning after the crash. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The MRH-90 Taipan in shallow water at Greenpatch Beach the morning after the crash. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

The Army has confirmed its Taipan helicopters are back in the air following last month's Jervis Bay crash - after one was spotted flying over Thirroul on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.