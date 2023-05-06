Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

As the world watches King Charles III coronation we remember when he came to visit Wollongong with then wife Diana

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 6 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The then Prince Charles and Princess Diana visiting Wollongong in 1988. Pictures from file.
The then Prince Charles and Princess Diana visiting Wollongong in 1988. Pictures from file.

For the January 1988 royal visit to Wollongong the focus was whether the now King Charles would be coming alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.