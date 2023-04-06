Eleri Morris believes the key lessons she learned playing footy in the Illlawarra led her on the journey to joining the AFLW's biggest club.
The Sandon Point talent on Tuesday night became a Magpie after Collingwood picked up the key forward with pick 13 in this year's AFLW Supplementary Draft.
The selection capped a more than 10-year dream for Morris, who first tried her hand at the sport in 2011 as a junior with the Northern Districts Tigers.
"I remember very clearly that there weren't many girls playing at that time, and our weekend games would be nine-a-side with the floppy posts, playing half a field," the 26-year-old told the Mercury.
"Seeing how far it's come since then, to the full competition that's grown across Australia and in the Illawarra as well, is pretty crazy to see."
After her time with the Tigers, Morris had a couple of stints with the then-Wollongong Saints (now Figtree Saints), in between having basketball commitments in the Illawarra.
"I always look back at those years at the Saints and it just cemented how fun footy is, and how much I love the game," she said.
"We had a quite good team, and we were playing some good footy. And I think having that time under my belt to play footy with my friends - and really enjoy it - definitely put me in a good spot to get to this level."
After spending some time in Sydney, Morris's dream of a professional Aussie rules career became a strong reality last November when she moved to Melbourne to play in the VFL (Victorian Football League).
The Illawarra talent had a couple of clubs express interest, but she was drawn to the black and white.
"Collingwood really stood out to me, so I decided to go there for the VFL. I was pretty fortunate that I was exactly what they were looking at for the AFLW level as well, so they had a good look at me over pre-season. And I fit their mould as a player and a person," Morris said.
"I'm a very dynamic and mobile forward, which is hopefully where I'll fit into Collingwood's forward line. I like to move up and down the ground quite quickly, and my strengths are my leading patterns and running patterns, and also my aerial presence. I've got pretty good marking abilities, and hopefully I can kick a few goals as well."
Morris was training with the Collingwood VFL side when the AFL Supplementary Draft began on Tuesday night.
The players were rushed inside the club's facilities to watch a live stream and, about 10 to 15 minutes into the broadcast, Morris's name was called out.
"To have everyone around me was awesome, and my heart rate was absolutely through the roof. It was a bit of relief, but I think it's finally sunk in now," Morris said.
"I don't think you fully understand how big of a club it is until you move down to Melbourne. You walk outside on the street and people are wearing Collingwood merchandise everywhere you go. And the facilities inside Holden Centre (the club's home base) are something that you don't see every day.
"As soon as I stepped within the four walls, there was just something about the place that makes you want to stay. And the culture within there is unmatched to any other club that I've been to."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
