Hamptons style charm

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 1
The moment you walk inside this beautifully renovated family home, you will be welcomed by the fresh interiors and stunning open plan layout.
With bamboo flooring, chic plantation shutters and a gloriously restful colour scheme, it gives a coastal Hamptons style vibe, with all the luxury.
There are multiple super-sized living areas to enjoy, plus a gourmet kitchen complete with marble island, sleek 40mm stone kitchen benchtops, induction hob and dishwasher.
The living room flows through stacker doors onto the decked, covered outdoor area, which is an ideal space for entertaining in all seasons. It overlooks the picturesque rear lawn and leafy backyard, with 3x3m shed.
The main lounge features high ceilings and air-conditioning and there is a vast rumpus downstairs.
The home has four bedrooms, the main quarters featuring a walk-in wardrobe and glamorous ensuite, while the main bathroom has a freestanding bath and frameless shower.
This superb executive offering perfectly blends warmth and elegance and is devoted to easy living.
Set in a peaceful street address only a few minutes away from public and private schools, cafes, Figtree Grove shopping centre and with the M1 and Wollongong CBD in close reach.
