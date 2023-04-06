Tahlia Wilson continues to be rewarded for her breakout domestic season, after receiving one of Cricket NSW's top women's honours on Wednesday night.
The Albion Park talent received the Women's National Cricket League Player of the Tournament gong at the Cricket NSW's annual awards night at Doltone House, Sydney.
It comes just a week after she was named in the Australia A squad to tour the UK in June/July, which will support the top Aussie side as they compete in the Ashes against England.
The 23-year-old was a standout in the 2022/23 WNCL, playing 12 games and scoring 478 runs at an average of a tick under 40.
"The award caught me off guard, but it was pretty special," Wilson said.
"I think it's been a confidence thing. Any time you go to training, you always want to try and improve, and having the support of all of the Cricket NSW staff has helped me take my game to the next level."
Highlights of the 2022/23 season included two domestic centuries, with her maiden ton domestic century coming against Western Australia in Sydney last October.
"That first innings gave me that belief that I can score a ton. Before, I'd got into the 70s and 80s, and once into the 90s, and never converted. But once I got that first ton, I had that belief that I could get there and score another one," Wilson said.
"In years past, I've been able to score half-centuries, but to score two centuries in the one season definitely shows that it's been my best season yet."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
