Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park talent Tahlia Wilson secures major Cricket NSW award

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 7 2023 - 9:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson proudly holds up her Cricket NSW WNCL Player of the Tournament award on Wednesday night. Picture - Cricket NSW
Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson proudly holds up her Cricket NSW WNCL Player of the Tournament award on Wednesday night. Picture - Cricket NSW

Tahlia Wilson continues to be rewarded for her breakout domestic season, after receiving one of Cricket NSW's top women's honours on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.