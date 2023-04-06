Man faces Wollongong court, accused of defrauding elderly resident of $15k

A man has fronted court, accused of defrauding an elderly man in Windang of $15,000.
James Daniel Balfour appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, charged with property, drug and weapon offences.
The 27-year-old was arrested in Mowbray Lane, Warrawong about 1pm on Wednesday following a police investigation that was triggered by a member of the public handing in a bag of driver licences and war medals on March 1.
Police alleged that Balfour defrauded an 83-year-old man, who was known to him, of $15,000 between December 2022 and March 2023.
Balfour also stands accused of breaking into a shed on Fern Street, Windang, and stealing the war medals, breaking into a Port Kembla business and stealing a Toyota Rav 4 on March 19, and stealing clothing from a department store in Crown Street, Wollongong on March 26.
Upon Balfour's arrest, police searched him and allegedly found an electronic stun device and prohibited drugs.
He was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, driving a vehicle taken without consent, entering a vehicle without consent, shoplifting, disposing of property, two counts of having suspected stolen goods in his custody, two counts of drug possession, possessing a prohibited weapon, and drug supply.
Balfour was refused bail to return to court at a later date.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.