A magistrate has scorned a man for leaving his supposed "best friend" in such a state of neglect that he was found with maggots in his wounds and had to be euthanised.
"He describes this dog as his best friend ... I would hate to see how he treats his enemies," Magistrate Michael Stoddart said.
Jeffrey Wallace Richards previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty against his six-year-old dog, Zeus.
The 37-year-old Berkeley man was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Richards was also banned from owning any pets for the next decade for his "disgraceful" mistreatment of Zues.
The American Staffordshire cross was euthanized after Richards took him to a vet in September after a neighbour had intervened.
By then, Zeus was emaciated and barely able to stand.
He had maggots in its infected wound, his tail mutilated and the muscles in his head so wasted, he looked as though its skull had caved in.
An RSPCA Inspector determined the dog had likely spent up to eight weeks in pain and suffering.
Richards would later tell the inspectors the dog usually slept inside, but had been put under the house the night before because he had been "trashing the house".
Richards admitted he hadn't wormed Zeus in about a year and said the dog's declining health over a period of about ten weeks came at a challenging time in his life, with his elderly father in failing health, and another family member also seriously ill.
The court previously heard Zeus lapped up almost a litre of water and had a "ravenous" appetite once offered food at the vet clinic.
"This degree of thirst alone would indicate at least a 2-3 week period of improper regular access to clean, fresh drinking water," the RSPCA inspector wrote.
The vet found the dog with sunken eye sockets and and muscle wastage over its head, chest and sacral vertebrae.
The vertebrae on its tail were exposed and it had swollen, septic joints, "deep, ulcerative lesions" and numerous pressure sores.
Magistrate Stoddart was distressed by the tendered images of Zeus.
"It's quite sad and distressing to see these photos ... anyone looking at them would be very concerned with how this poor animal was mistreated by you," he said.
There were two open wounds on its right hip, up to half a centimetre deep with pus, maggots and bone exposed.
The vet determined it would be cruel to keep the dog alive.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin said if it weren't for the intervention of the neighbour, Zues may still be suffering under Richards care.
