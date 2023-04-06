Illawarra Mercury
Graphic Content

Jefferey Wallace Richards banned from owning pets for 10 years after Berkeley dog found with maggots in wound

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:30pm
Jefferey Wallace Richards leaving Wollongong Local Court in February after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Pictures by ACM and supplied.
A magistrate has scorned a man for leaving his supposed "best friend" in such a state of neglect that he was found with maggots in his wounds and had to be euthanised.

