New government brings new opportunity

Affordable housing for key workers is something we are advocating strongly for, given the workforce shortages reported by 93 per cent of businesses. This issue was acknowledged by Labor during the election, and we expect we'll be pushing on an open door when we bring our solutions to the new government. Now, more than ever, businesses and their employees need certainty, and Business Illawarra stands ready to support the government in delivering policy outcomes that will see our businesses continue to flourish and our economy grow.