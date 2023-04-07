Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra rugby union clubs still hurting from lingering COVID issues

By Agron Latifi
Updated April 7 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski and player Jack Hobbs. The duo are concerned about player shortages on the back of COVID. Picture by Sylvia Libe
Wollongong Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski and player Jack Hobbs. The duo are concerned about player shortages on the back of COVID. Picture by Sylvia Libe

The lingering effects of COVID and the big wet are being felt across a number of sports throughout the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.