The lingering effects of COVID and the big wet are being felt across a number of sports throughout the Illawarra.
Rugby is one sport that is particularly still hurting from the seasons lost from COVID and the big wet.
Last year the Wollongong Vikings, one of Illawarra District Rugby Union's (IDRU) oldest clubs, told the Mercury how player shortages were crippling their season.
They have since taken measures to try to rectify this situation but new president Spiro Lozenkovski warned more still needed to be done from the local and national governing bodies.
"The two years lost to COVID took a toll on many sports clubs, including Vikings," he said.
"Pre-COVID Vikings was fielding three strong grades and had ample reserves. Post COVID, last year, Vikings could field only first grade and on two occasions were unable to field a team and had to forfeit."
Lozenkovski added as a result a major push to restore Vikings in 2023 has taken place.
"We have a new 16-member board, a new president and a hard-working core of sub-committees," he said.
"New sponsors have been found, a new Vikings website built (vikingswollongong.com.au) and the ground and clubhouse have been upgraded.
"There has also been a concerted recruitment campaign and, as a result, we now have a playing base of 25 quality players, with more to come. We anticipate fielding two grades."
Lozenkovski added all clubs needed more support from those running the game.
"In terms of support from the IDRU, NSWRU and ARU, it would be useful if they could promote and support grassroots rugby," he said.
"Bringing high quality games to the regions would be a solid start. The Super W trial played at Vikings recently is a good example of helping local clubs promote rugby.
"Support with fees and insurances, which are expensive, would also make a difference."
The Mercury reached out to all 10 IDRU clubs numerous times to get comments for this article but only Vikings, Woonona Shamrocks, Tech Waratahs and Kiama responded.
Shamrocks Rugby Club treasurer Mark Dandridge said two years of COVID and inclement weather had effected the entire club, from lack of senior and junior players, to volunteer burnout.
He said from a seniors perspective in June 2021 (when the COVID lockdown was implemented and the season subsequently abandoned), Shamrocks were fielding three senior sides, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade teams with players over many weekends.
"We were only one of four or five clubs at that stage though that had the numbers to field a 3rd grade team," Dandridge said.
"Last year we managed to field two senior sides as numbers and enthusiasm had dropped off due to the disruptions of the previous years. At times however it was a struggle to get two sides on every week as the inevitable injuries and player unavailability from week to week hit.
"This year is shaping up as much the same with us hoping to be able to field two competitive senior sides but getting the numbers to ensure this will be the case is a lot of hard work for our club volunteers and coaching staff.
Our juniors are in a worse situation dropping from being able to field a side in almost every age group to this year we look like only having the numbers for one age group, which represents a significant challenge for our club to continue to be sustainable and competitive into the future.- Shamrocks Rugby Club treasurer Mark Dandridge
"Our juniors are in a worse situation dropping from being able to field a side in almost every age group to this year we look like only having the numbers for one age group, which represents a significant challenge for our club to continue to be sustainable and competitive into the future."
Dandridge also urged more grassroots support from Rugby Australia.
"From a Rugby Australia perspective we really need more support at the grassroots level in respect of promoting the sport, helping the grassroots clubs with resources such as coaching clinics, making recognizable players more accessible to help promote the sport in rural and regional areas and more development officers and support in these areas to at least compete with rugby league and AFL in the schools," he said.
"It's important to increase interest in rugby as a viable alternative and a sport that anyone can play regardless of size or build.
Dandridge also questioned why players that had paid registration fees for the years that were cancelled were unable to get any part of their fees refunded.
"I suspect that this may have had a negative impact on players enthusiasm as rugby is an amateur sport and our players play the sport because they love it and love the camaraderie that comes with the sport," he said.
When Rugby Australia then goes out and pays a reported $1.6m a year for one player but cannot refund our amateurs at the grassroots level part of their registration fees for seasons cancelled you would have to ask are they really focused on the right areas?- Shamrocks Rugby Club treasurer Mark Dandridge
"When Rugby Australia then goes out and pays a reported $1.6m a year for one player but cannot refund our amateurs at the grassroots level part of their registration fees for seasons cancelled you would have to ask are they really focused on the right areas?"
Tech Waratahs Rugby Club president Tony Burke said last year the club might have been the only senior club to buck the trend and increase its senior numbers.
"I believe this was due to a number of reasons. Firstly the players were frustrated after two interrupted seasons due to COVID. Secondly we had two new coaches appointed to the club and they attracted new players," he said.
"The weather was extremely testing at the start of the season and we were very fortunate to have probably the best draining ground in the district.
"We could train and play, when most other clubs couldn't. We did suffer a minor setback mid season when vandals drove through the fence and ripped up the playing surface.
"This season we will be slightly down on numbers, but still have enough players to once again field two senior teams.
"One of our coaches has moved to a rival club and some players have left with him. We have also had a few players return to the club as well as a few sons of former players."
Burke said the more concerning aspect was the huge decline in numbers for junior rugby.
"When I first came to the club, my son was playing U7s. The club had seven different age group teams. At this stage we look like fielding only two teams maximum. Our U16's are questionable," he said.
"We have good numbers to field a U13's team, although some of these kids would be U14's.
"It doesn't look like there will be an U14's and we once again don't have an U18's competition (most vital age for club development).
"Both our junior teams made the grand final last season and to think one of them might not field a team this season and that the club might only have one team is alarming.
"More worrying for the district is that all clubs seem to be in a similar position except Kiama and Camden."
Kiama Rugby Club president Mark Bryant said volunteers was the biggest issue at the club.
"But this is the same within all sporting and non sporting organisations. Same committee doing it all. Burn out is a real concern," he said.
Kiama will field two senior teams this year.
"Kiama played a three-way trial against St Pats Sydney and Bowral recently.
"After the trial what was evident was the players all sitting around having a beer and BBQ talking about 'have we turned the corner re COVID hangover? Are players now looking for something to do?"
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.