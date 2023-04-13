Modern design with high-end finishes

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With an enviable location close to Bulli Beach, this brand new townhouse terrace offers a statement in modern living.
Appointed to the highest level with feature stone, custom cabinetry and joinery, high ceilings, quality inclusions and stately proportions, it will suit the most discerning of tastes.
Kane Downie principal at One Agency Kane Downie said, "The quality of the build, the fixtures and fittings are absolutely fantastic as well as the light and space in the living areas and the stunning escarpment views."
The ultimate in contemporary design, the terrace includes an inspiring glass entry foyer that spans two of the three levels with full length drapes and bespoke lighting.
It features an incredibly spacious open plan living that flows to the external terrace through double floor to ceiling sliders.
Entertaining will be a pleasure from the eight-seater dining space surrounded by custom cabinetry and crisp white stone top and wall.
The kitchen is beautifully finished with Fisher & Paykel appliances including integrated dishwasher, soft close drawers, an abundance of handleless cupboards and natural light streaming through the opaque glass deep set window.
The main bathroom is spacious, has gorgeous floor to ceiling feature tiles, a lovely soaking bath and a walk in shower.
Quality exudes with high ceilings, square set joinery, feature shadow line and 2.3m doorways. There's also a large double garage with storage space and a third undercover car space.
"The complex of 18 terraces is very conveniently located. They're close to Bulli Beach and the coastal bike track, Bulli's local shops, Woolworths and schools," Kane said. "For commuters, Bulli train station is a short walk away, Wollongong is just a 15 minute drive and just a couple of minutes away is the Bulli Pass connection to the M1 to Sydney."
Living here means it's just a stroll to the beach and the cycleway or to the cosmopolitan village with trendy cafes, wine bars and micro-brewery.
"We've already had interest from a mix of first home buyers, downsizers and investors. Some of the terraces also have a lift installed," Kane said.
For the savvy investor, attractive rental returns, excellent tax depreciation and a high capital growth area make these a clever investment for the future.
