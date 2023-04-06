Representative halfback Rachael Pearson has signed a three-year deal with NRLW club Parramatta.
Pearson has been one of the standout players of the women's competition since making her debut in 2021, with her impressive long kicking and game management earning her a debut for NSW last year.
But the Dragons are facing a major overhaul, with NSW hooker Keeley Davis revealing to the Mercury she would be leaving the club, though she is yet to announce her next destination.
Superstar forward Kezie Apps was also unveiled this week as a marquee signing for competition newbies Wests Tigers on a multi-year deal, while Jillaroos World Cup winner Taliah Fuimaono is also departing Wollongong to link with the Titans on a multi-year deal.
In announcing the Eels' deal, Pearson is excited about Parramatta's future in the NRLW
"This is a new and exciting chapter for me, I'm really keen to be part of the Parramatta Eels for the next three years," she said.
"I've always admired their coaching staff and I can't wait to continue my rugby league career with this club.
"I really want to take this opportunity to help mentor younger players in our team, I know the Eels have a healthy pathways system which will produce a lot of young talent over the next few years."
Dragons coach Jamie Soward announced several new signings on the opening day of the player transfers, including Roosters' Dally M-winning halfback Raecene McGregor.
