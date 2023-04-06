Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Steelers out to punch finals ticket in last home outing

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:40am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers star Taliah Fuimaono. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
Steelers star Taliah Fuimaono. Picture by Denis Ivaneza

Illawarra can seal a finals berth in the club's first NSW Women's Premiership in the club's inaugural season when they host Newcastle at Collegians on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.