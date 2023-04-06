Illawarra can seal a finals berth in the club's first NSW Women's Premiership in the club's inaugural season when they host Newcastle at Collegians on Saturday.
With a top-four final series looming, the Steelers currently sit in third spot on the ladder, level with league-leading North Sydney on competition points and two wins clear of fifth placed Mounties.
It leaves Alicia-Kate Hawke's side needing just one win from its final two games to book a finals spot, but two losses could see them tumble out of the race on differential.
The first opportunity comes at home on Saturday against a stacked Knights side featuring premiership-winning NRLW stars Tamika Upton, Jesse Southwell and Yasmin Clydesdale.
Hawke has also named a near full-strength side, with Kezie Apps named up front after being a late withdrawal ahead of last week's two-point win over Cronulla.
A loss would see the Steelers head to Lidcome Oval to take on the ninth-placed Wests Tigers in a high-pressure final-round showdown. A win on Saturday would leave that match a handy pre-finals tune-up.
There's no doubt what Hawke would prefer after showing plenty of grit to get past the Sharks by two in front of big crowd at Collies, something the coach hopes to see a repeat of.
"This competition is so close that you've got to be careful you don't lapse even for a minute because that could be the difference between making the top four or missing out," Hawke said.
"The atmosphere that the crowd was able to give the girls [last week] was phenomenal, which was a massive difference for us.
"We're super grateful because we know how hard it is for everyone to get out, but hopefully, everyone can get down again this weekend, and we can put on another good performance."
The Knights clash at Midday will kick off a three-match card at Collies on Saturday, with the Dragons taking on North Sydney at 1.45pm ahead of the Dragons-Bears Women's Premiership clash at 3.45.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
