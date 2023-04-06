A driver is lucky to escape with minor injuries after his car caught fire after leaving the road at Bombo on Thursday afternoon.
At about 5.20pm emergency services responded to reports of a collision on the Princes Highway at Bombo.
Witnesses and passers-by reported that the car was on fire, however the fire was extinguished by a passenger by the time emergency services arrived.
Emergency services closed one lane heading north for one hour.
Paramedics took the driver to hospital with minor injuries.
Double demerits are in force for the long weekend until Monday, April 10.
Police are conducting high visibility operations on the state's roads over the long weekend, targeting speed, driving under the influence, fatigue, seatbelt wearing and mobile phone use.
"For the last two years, we've seen seven fatalities on the road each Easter long weekend. The goal this year is to reduce that number," Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said.
As of Fridya morninig, roads are clear in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, however heavy holiday traffic is expected at choke points such as through Nowra and at the turnoff to Jervis Bay Road.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
