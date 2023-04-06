Illawarra Mercury
Car bursts into flames on Princes Highway at Bombo

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 7 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:04am
Emergency services were on scene at 5.20pm yesterday after reports of a car on fire after a collision. Picture supplied/Kiama Fire and Rescue
Emergency services were on scene at 5.20pm yesterday after reports of a car on fire after a collision. Picture supplied/Kiama Fire and Rescue

A driver is lucky to escape with minor injuries after his car caught fire after leaving the road at Bombo on Thursday afternoon.

