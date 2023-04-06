There's a raft of family friendly events happening in the Illawarra this Easter long weekend.
Take your pick from the annual Towadgi Easter show to a kid-friendly music festival, egg hunts, water slides, mini train rides and more.
Towradgi Beach Hotel is bringing back its annual Easter Show on Easter Saturday.
The event is in its 11th year and promises to be bigger and better than ever with carnival rides, market stalls, free entertainment and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Wristbands cost $30 and allow unlimited turns on all the rides, including dodgem cars, Ferris wheel and giant slide during one of the three-hour sessions from 10am-2pm or 1pm-5pm. Details here.
If it's family friendly fun you're after this Easter, a new music and arts festival that welcomes children might be for you.
The brainchild of Yours and Owls, The Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival is heading to Berry Showground on Easter Saturday.
Headlined by Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Middle Kids, the festival has a Kids Club area with craft and face-painting, and a Surfpaints team offering art workshops to upcycle old surfboards that were destined for landfill. Details here.
Celebrate Easter in Wonderland with Alice and her friends and go down the railway rabbit hole at this fun family day out.
Kids can enjoy a ride on the Bunny Hop express, meet the Easter Bunny at 11am and 1pm, have their photo taken with Alice and grab an Easter egg and lollipop.
Hot cross buns and cupcakes will be served in the dining car and a sausage sizzle will be held in the tramway barbecue area. Details here.
What better way to spend Easter Sunday than taking on the thrills and spills at Jamberoo Action Park.
The water theme park will be open on Easter Sunday from 10am-5pm with free Easter eggs for the kids. Details here.
Collegians Figtree is hosting the ultimate family fun day on Easter Sunday.
There's an Easter scavenger hunt, egg race, colouring fun, live music and food specials.
Book a table if you don't want to miss out on the fun from 11am-11pm. Details here.
