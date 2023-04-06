Illawarra Mercury
A stormy start predicted for Good Friday with a sunny, windy weekend

By Marlene Even
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 9:53am
Cloud formations at Bellambi Point with a severe thunderstorm predicted for this afternoon and early evening. Picture by Adam McLean.
The long weekend is set to start with dangerous weather with a severe thunderstorm expected to reach Illawarra in the afternoon.

