The long weekend is set to start with dangerous weather with a severe thunderstorm expected to reach Illawarra in the afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for damaging winds and heavy rainfall across eastern NSW for Good Friday, April 7.
The Bureau of Meteorology said thunderstorms are likely, particularly close to the Queensland border region, and across parts of the Illawarra and inland.
"Severe storms may bring heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, and large hail," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.
"Storms have already developed in the far west of the state during the early hours of the morning and are moving eastwards with a front; the greatest risk through the east/coastal districts, including the Illawarra, is this afternoon and evening."
The storm forecast includes two severe storm types known as supercells and squall lines, which are known as "organised convection".
According to the Bureau of Meteorology website, supercell thunderstorms account for most of the serious thunderstorm events we experience.
"[Supercell and squall lines] are more dangerous than usual thunderstorms, and they are normally longer-lasting,
"There is a small risk that the Illawarra may see organised convection today, but more likely just more usual severe thunderstorms will develop, which remain dangerous and impactful."
The long weekend is set to start with rain and thunderstorms on Friday, April 7. Then bluer skies with a windy mostly sunny weekend.
Friday, April 7 is predicted to reach a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius in Wollongong with very high chance of rain during the morning and afternoon.
Top temperatures will hover in the early 20s most days, and on Saturday it will reach a top of 25 degrees.
The weekend is expected to be windy at 35 to 50 kilometres per hour.
Overnight, the mercury will drop to the mid teens, on Monday it may fall as low as 11 degrees.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.