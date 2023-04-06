Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well