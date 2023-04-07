Kingdom Developments investors concerned over alleged money shuffle

A director of the troubled Kingdom Developments has refuted claims investors' funds were moved around to prop up various projects.
The company has been struggling since late last year, when a lender took control of its Gladstone Avenue property in Wollongong and sold it.
Since then, there have been other projects go into receivership, end up on the market or see Kingdom walk away and lose their deposit.
As of Friday, there were 13 Kingdom projects listed by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as being under external administration while the company struggles to find new financing to save the few projects left.
An investor in one of Kingdom's properties has alleged director Andrew Bodnar had moved funds from one project to others to try and save them from going into receivership.
A separate business is created for each Kingdom project - a standard practice of developers - as a way of ensuring the failure of one project doesn't drag down others.
In emails sighted by the Mercury, the investor asked why, if their project had funds remaining in it after paying a deposit, had that money not been returned to investors.
"I kept all the projects going with the remaining funds instead of letting some fail earlier on," Mr Bodnar replied in the email.
A project disclosure statement given to investors by Kingdom states that investors' money be used "wholly for the purpose" - meaning funds cannot be used for anything other than the project they invested in.
When asked by the Mercury, Mr Bodnar said it was only Kingdom's money that was shifted from one project to another.
"What we did was we had shares that I had personally, that we were recipients of, and I sold those shares from one project to help out another," Mr Bodnar said.
"So I sold what I had the right to receive then helped out the other projects."
Meanwhile, in the two instances where the company bought back properties that had been put up for auction by the receivers, Mr Bodnar said it was the builders on those projects who bid at auction and stumped up the deposit.
"They want to save the job because they want to still build it and do the work," Mr Bodnar said.
"They know the risk of this. That's why we tried to save it so I could have the opportunity to move forward and not lose the job.
"The only way we make money in real estate is by finishing these projects and building them, not losing them."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.