A boat has sunk in Lake Illawarra after being on fire for nearly an hour on Friday morning, April 7.
Five Fire and Rescue NSW trucks raced to the lake after they were alerted to smoke billowing from the boat about 2km offshore from Berkeley.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire on the large 43 foot fibreglass boat about 10am on Friday morning, April 7.
One person was rescued by sailors nearby with no-one reported hurt.
The boat was on fire for around 45 minutes and sunk shortly after being extinguished.
The HAZMAT team assessed the Lake Illawarra area where the boat sunk, and said it was around four metres deep.
They found minimal pollution with most of the 80 litres fuel on the boat burning off in the blaze.
"There was a little bit of ash, and bits and pieces left from the fire but no fluid, no petrol or oil or anything like that it all appeared to have burnt away from the fire," Greg Purvis, duty inspector said.
The glassy lake is experiencing light winds with still conditions. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the Illawarra coast for Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.
