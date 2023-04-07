Troubled Kingdom Developments faced accusations of 'liquidating assets': court

The troubled Kingdom Developments faced court in 2019 over concerns director Andrew Bodnar was liquidating assets related to a property deal.
But Supreme Court Justice Robb said Mr Bodnar may have been raising funds to complete the purchase.
The case was brought by Marango Investments, which was selling a property in Pope Street, Ryde, to Kingdom.
The sale did not proceed by the agreed-on date, which Marango extended. After that deadline was also missed, Marango terminated the deal and believed Kingdom owed just over $2 million.
Marango called for the court to place a freezing order on several Kingdom properties used as security, as well as shares in various other projects.
The order would stop those properties from being sold without the funds going to the court, or using them as security elsewhere.
Evidence was brought to the court showed that shares held by Mr Bodnar in various other Kingdom projects had been transferred.
A "significant number" of those transfers had occurred when there were concerns the contract to purchase the Ryde property would not be completed, the Justice noted.
"In essence, the plaintiff's submission was, at the hearing, that the evidence that it was able to present established a real reason for concern that the second defendant [Mr Bodnar] may be in the course of liquidating his assets," the court's ruling stated.
Solicitors representing Kingdom did not object to any of Marango's claims, nor mount any opposition to the freezing order.
The Justice suggested there could also have been some 'proper explanation' for the transfer of shares.
"For instance, it is possible that the second defendant has taken these steps to try to fund the purchase of the plaintiff's property by the first defendant [Kingdom], or to fund these proceedings," the ruling stated.
"However, given the apparent strength of the plaintiff's case, I am satisfied that the court should, on balance, make a freezing order against the defendants."
That freezing order was placed on two Sydney properties, but not on any shares.
Since this case, Kingdom had bought the Ryde property only to have it go into receivership earlier this year.
