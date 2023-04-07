A Unanderra man has been released on bail after being charged with five counts of having sex with a child.
Christopher Till, 27, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Friday on charges of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16. Till was also charged with breaching his bail conditions for separate charges of possession of child abuse material.
Till, a marine technician, indicated he would fight the charges, however formal pleas are yet to be entered.
The court heard that the fresh charges were a result of the child reporting the alleged sexual intercourse to police.
The alleged offending occurred between August and December last year.
Till's lawyer Olivia Rinaldi applied for bail on Till's behalf, noting that Till had never spent time in custody and had no criminal history.
While Ms Rinaldi said the alleged offences were "extremely serious" she pointed to the lack of specific dates when the alleged offences occurred as a weakness in the prosecution case.
However, police alleged that there were text messages that reference the allegations, as well as Snapchat messages between Till and the child leading to a strong prosecution case.
"There does appear to be significant other evidence available," the police prosecutor said.
Till had already been charged with possess child abuse material cause a child over 14 years old to make child abuse material and was granted bail on April 2.
Police alleged Till accessed social media in contravention of his bail conditions, which Till accepted.
Ms Rinaldi said that Till's first night in custody would reinforce to him the seriousness of his bail conditions and said that her client could comply with further bail conditions if released.
Registrar Cally D'Arcy granted bail, noting Till's lack of any prior criminal history.
Till must report to police on Saturdays and Sundays, not go near the alleged victim or any witnesses and not to use social media. Till must also comply with a court order and not enter a specific locality in the Shoalhaven.
Till will return to Port Kembla court in two weeks.
