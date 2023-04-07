Illawarra Mercury
Christopher Till granted bail on child sex charges

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:59am
Christopher Till will return to court in two weeks after being granted bail on child sex charges. Picture from Facebook
Christopher Till will return to court in two weeks after being granted bail on child sex charges. Picture from Facebook

A Unanderra man has been released on bail after being charged with five counts of having sex with a child.

