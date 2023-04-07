Illawarra Mercury
Caitlin Foord absence shows Matildas weakness

By Jordan Warren
Updated April 8 2023 - 10:03am, first published 9:30am
Caitlin Foord has been in sensational form for the Matildas but missed the side's friendly against Scotland. Picture - Football Australia
The Matildas looked a shadow of their normal self without Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord and captain Sam Kerr not featuring in the side's 1-0 loss to Scotland on the weekend.

