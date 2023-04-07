The Matildas looked a shadow of their normal self without Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord and captain Sam Kerr not featuring in the side's 1-0 loss to Scotland on the weekend.
It perhaps would not be too concerning in isolation to see a weakened Matildas side going down to the world number 23 nation, but with just one more friendly - against England - before the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, it is a bit more of a bother.
But without the likes of his main stars up top, the Matildas have shown they will struggle to break teams down in the final third.
Foord was originally selected in the squad to take on Scotland and England in the friendlies over a four day period, but was withdrawn late last week as a result of her on-going hamstring injury that has bothered her for the better part of a year.
The former Illawarra Stingrays product will continue her rehab at her club Arsenal in preparation for the Cup - which is set to commence on July 20 with Australia taking on Ireland top open proceedings.
The main positive out of the Scotland game was the return of right-back Ellie Carpenter from a year-long absence due to her ACL injury.
Im feeling really good," she told Paramount+ post-game.
"Ive had some good months at club in Lyon, and here obviously with my first game. I'm looking forward to the big game on Tuesday against England.
The Matildas will next take on England on April 12 (4:45am AEST).
